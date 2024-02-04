Populism is gaining ground around the world. But what makes a movement “populist,” exactly? The term has a number of different, overlapping, and sometimes conflicting, definitions. Here at The UnPopulist, we’ve made it our mission to help you understand and resist the populist temptation—and building a robust, clear definition of populism is a crucial part of doing so. My latest video aims to do just that.

Watch it below or on YouTube.

© The UnPopulist, 2024

Follow us on Bluesky, Threads, YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, and X.