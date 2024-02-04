Populism is gaining ground around the world. But what makes a movement “populist,” exactly? The term has a number of different, overlapping, and sometimes conflicting, definitions. Here at The UnPopulist, we’ve made it our mission to help you understand and resist the populist temptation—and building a robust, clear definition of populism is a crucial part of doing so. My latest video aims to do just that.
Watch it below or on YouTube.
Thanks for checking out The UnPopulist! Subscribe for free to support our project.
© The UnPopulist, 2024
Follow us on Bluesky, Threads, YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, and X.