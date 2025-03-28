U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem recently released an offensive propaganda video to justify the administration’s draconian effort to deport immigrants suspected of gang ties to El Salvador’s gulag. Despite Noem’s warning that they “will be prosecuted,” Donald Trump has actually bypassed the courts to expel these men without hearings or due process by using the John Adams-era Alien Enemies Act. (Ilya Somin had warned about exactly this in The UnPopulist.) All it took to brand some of those nabbed and deported as gang members was that they were sporting tattoos.

Remember when “innocent until proven guilty” was a core American value—like on Jan. 19? That is no longer the case when it comes to immigrants, as my video below shows. But if Trump can overturn a bedrock American principle when it comes to these folks, are we sure he’ll be stopped when he turns on other groups, including Americans?

Watch the video here or on YouTube, TikTok, or Instagram.

© The UnPopulist, 2025

