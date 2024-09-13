Despite claiming he would champion unfiltered discourse, Elon Musk’s takeover of the social media platform now known as X has been marked by ideologically driven moderation practices and selective compliance with the rules and regulations of various countries. Musk’s moderation practices, combined with his inclination to engage in “vexatious, performative litigation,” is antithetical to cultivating an open discourse culture. Instead, Musk’s actions foster an even more polarized, less accountable platform.

My latest video examines two prominent of examples of Musk’s response to government pressure for content moderation (see if you can spot the difference in how Musk reacts).

