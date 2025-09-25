Trump's Border Czar Tom Homan Took a $50k Bribe, Then Trump’s FBI Shut Down the Investigation
The brazenness of the cover-up reveals that this isn’t the case of “a few bad apples”—the entire administration is rotten to the core.
Trump’s hardline border czar, Tom Homan, is at the center of a bribery scandal after undercover FBI agents allegedly caught him accepting a bag stuffed with $50,000 in cash in exchange for promising lucrative border enforcement contracts.
While DOJ officials initially pursued the case, Trump appointees—the same ones who earlier had abruptly closed the investigation into New York City Mayor Eric Adams to secure his cooperation on immigration enforcement—swooped in to shut it down, dismissing it as a “deep state” setup.
