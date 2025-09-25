The UnPopulist illustration

Trump’s hardline border czar, Tom Homan, is at the center of a bribery scandal after undercover FBI agents allegedly caught him accepting a bag stuffed with $50,000 in cash in exchange for promising lucrative border enforcement contracts.

While DOJ officials initially pursued the case, Trump appointees—the same ones who earlier had abruptly closed the investigation into New York City Mayor Eric Adams to secure his cooperation on immigration enforcement—swooped in to shut it down, dismissing it as a “deep state” setup.

Watch our breakdown in this edition of Executive Watch: Abuse of the Week below or on YouTube, TikTok, or Instagram.

© The UnPopulist, 2025

Follow us on Bluesky, Threads, YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, and X.