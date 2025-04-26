The Trump administration abruptly revoked the visas of over 1,700 international students last month without even informing them, generating utter confusion and fear. The students were left in legal limbo, unsure if they could stay in the country without risking masked ICE agents from kidnapping them off the street, as happened to a Tufts University student. But even those not targeted started weighing the costs of finishing their degree versus leaving the country altogether, lest they share a similar fate. My video explains how this all went down.

Watch it below or on YouTube, TikTok, or Instagram.

Note: After this video was posted, we got word that ICE had backed off and was restoring the status of many of the students. ICE’s retreat was no doubt forced by 40 emergency orders by courts blocking it from unilaterally terminating records for foreign students. While this is a win, the impact is yet to be determined, and the process still shows that the Trump administration simply does not care how much havoc it creates and how many lives it upends.

