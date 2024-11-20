Too often, liberals find themselves on the defensive—responding to culture war attacks, rebutting misinformation, or trying to reframe bad-faith arguments. But this reactive posture isn’t just exhausting—it’s comparatively ineffective. Most people aren’t ideologically rigid; they’re open to persuasion when ideas are explained clearly and connected to their everyday lives.

In this short video, we explore how liberals can stop playing by the opposition’s rules and start setting the terms of debate—by speaking with confidence, grounding arguments in liberal principles, and refusing to let reactionaries define the boundaries of what’s possible.

Watch it below or on TikTok.

© The UnPopulist, 2024

Follow us on Bluesky, Threads, YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, and X.