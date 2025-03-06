Trump’s Gaza Dream Is Palestinians’ Nightmare
His plan would compound the suffering of an already dispossessed people
Donald Trump recently shared a bizarre AI-generated video titled “Trump Gaza,” which depicted Elon Musk eating pita and hummus, Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu lounging by a pool, towering condos, and dollar bills raining from the sky—all capped by a massive golden statue of Trump himself. While this might seem like harmless fun, it reflects Trump’s preoccupation with himself and his power and total obliviousness to the real-world suffering in Gaza.
As I explain in my latest video, Trump approvingly sharing the Gaza clip reveals his commitment to building his own brand
