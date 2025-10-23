The UnPopulist illustration

Donald Trump has put in a request to the Department of Justice, where he has installed his buddies in senior positions, to hand over nearly a quarter of a billion dollars in restitution to him. What is the basis of his claim? Apparently, the government violated his rights by investigating his campaign’s collusion with Russia and his whisking away of classified documents to Mar-a-Lago, both crimes for which there was ample evidence.

The DOJ is charged with enforcing the rule of law. Under Trump, it had already been turned into an office of retribution against his enemies and rewarding criminal friends and allies with pardons. But now he is also using it to settle his personal scores and line his pockets by bilking taxpayers.

