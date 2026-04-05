The UnPopulist

The UnPopulist

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
DeeceX's avatar
DeeceX
1h

Thank you for this all-important refresher course in the People's Sovereignty, limited government, and the importance of the Constitution. I am bookmarking this page for the future.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The UnPopulist · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture