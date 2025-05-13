The UnPopulist

Alan
8h

Good essay. Schmitt was the philosopher of the “Total State,” totalitarianism. The US constitution and the philophy underpinning it (for all its faults) is the exact opposite of the total state. The constitution creates a fractured state —coequal branches in addition to 50 states. But do we read or teach Locke, Montesquieu or the Federalist? The Supreme court has had several chances to put the country back on its philosophical foundations and has consistently failed do so.

ContraVerse
7h

It is interesting to see that self-proclaimed conservatives, christians and libertarians are so enamored with their concept of sovereignty (e.g. Auron MacIntyre), derived from such thinkers as Schmitt, which seems to be completely anti-thetical to their self-proclaimed value and virtue hierarchy.

In the end it can be boiled down to rule of might (might makes right) instead of rule of law, which to me seems to lead necessarily and unavoidably into states of anarchy, balkanization, civil war, oligarchy, monarchy, corruption and instability. At best you can hope for some authoritarian stability through oligarchy.

These states of the polity seem to directly threaten the bonds (family, community, church etc.) and the individual liberties and wealth the self-proclaimed conservatives, christians and libertarians claim to want to protect from the acid of 21st century liberalism. That does not seem to be a very good deal to me, however they seem to think sovereignty is worth it.

