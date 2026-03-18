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Harley "Griff" Lofton's avatar
Harley "Griff" Lofton
36m

One of the things I had hoped for from the Trump DOJ was challenging the whole notion of a preemptive pardon. The precedent set by Gerald Ford and exploited by Biden has never been tested in court. Pam Bondi Should indict (assuming there are actual grounds) of someone preemptively pardoned by Biden. They would of course appeal to their preemptive pardon to have charges dismissed but it would be interesting to see if the Courts would not find them by definition not within the pardon powers of the President. In fact such pardons do damage to the entire meaning of the pardon power and opens the door to great mischief. No one acting on a Presidents power could ever be held to account again because he just waves a magic wand before he leaves office and trials and convictions (which are the subject of pardons) would just go away altogether. It as absurd as the notion of pardoning oneself. Amnesty is very different from clemency and pardon.

Of course this is a card that Trump would never want to give up from his bag of tricks.

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David Piepgrass's avatar
David Piepgrass
2hEdited

Would be nice to have a limit of 100 pardons per calendar year, too. Or 10. Whatever.

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