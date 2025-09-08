The UnPopulist

The UnPopulist

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Elly Leary's avatar
Elly Leary
7h

Well we just learned the hard way with the Shadow Docket decision today in Noem. He has mo worries. SCOTUS will green light any and all. No commentary required just a big rubber stamp

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The UnPopulist
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture