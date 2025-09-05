The UnPopulist

Sue Connaughton
8h

Chicago resident here. I live in downtown Chicago where city residents are bracing for a siege by the trump regime. Fencing has been installed around the federal building and civic organizations are preparing to protest. “Hands off Chicago” is our protest cry. Chicago has a long history of non violent protest (Vietnam protests turned violent only after police provocation). We know the federal agencies and troops will try and provoke a physical confrontation so the Governor, Mayor and the Police Superintendent are urging everyone to stay calm while protesting.

Trump has already won since multiple Mexican American organizations have canceled their Mexican Independence Day celebrations for fear of ICE using them as a means of mass incarceration.

Joshua Katz
8h

Many will resist it, but if this happens, it is time to start arresting people and responding to force with force as needed. Immunity extends only to legitimate government activity, and Texas has no legitimate activity to carry out in Illinois (anticipating, that is, the state use described). They can raise any affirmative defense they want at trial.

