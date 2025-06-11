The UnPopulist

Mike
5m

"his agents are arresting dishwashers, gardeners, day laborers, and seamstresses"

Lets look at some of the "dishwashers, gardeners, day laborers, and seamstresses" arrested, shall we?

Cuong Chanh Phan was convicted of second-degree murder for his role in a deadly 1994 shooting at a high school graduation party in Southern California. After being thrown out of the party, Phan returned with gang members and opened fire with semi-automatic rifles on a crowd of 30 people. - why he wasn't deported 30 years ago is anyone's guess.

Rolando Veneracion-Enriquez, 55, a Philippine national, who was sentenced to 37 years in prison for assault with intent to commit rape and sexual penetration with a foreign object in Pomona, California.

Jose Ortiz, an Ecuadorean national with convictions for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 5 kilos of cocaine on a vessel in Florida.

Either we have the authority to enforce the laws within our borders, law which I might add the vast majority of Americans support, or we don't.

Mark Breza
39m

Pure White Christians

could not win

a Race War with the Blacks

so they went after the Browns

