The UnPopulist

The UnPopulist

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steersman's avatar
Steersman
2h

America doesn't have an immigration problem, it has one about an invasion. Though, to be fair, it's one they've contributed to with illegal drug use causing societal collapse in places where those "immigrants" come from.

And one might reasonably argue that America was created by such "invasions" -- one might ask the natives about their thoughts on the matter.

But while America might reasonably be commended for opening its doors to refugees of one sort or another, one might also argue that America is justified, and probably wise, to regulate it -- even to the extent of some draconian policies. Some reason to argue, many reasons to argue, that many if not most people from some cultures are simply incompatible with America's best principles, values, and interests.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The UnPopulist
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture