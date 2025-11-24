The UnPopulist

The UnPopulist

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lena's avatar
Lena
10h

What congress? THIS congress??

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Doc Ellis 124's avatar
Doc Ellis 124
7h

@Kim Wehle

"Congress Can Toughen Existing Laws to Expose Trump’s Pardon-for-Sale Racket

The Supreme Court’s immunity ruling gave presidents a free pass for corruption, but Congress can still demand transparency"

You folks expend a lot of energy sniveling about the behavior of "right wing" folks and ignore the behavior of "left wing" folks. Both wings are wings of the same bird, progressivism, an ideology that government folks are best qualified to resolve personal concerns.

Where were you when the Bidet issued a bunch of pardons just before leaving office? Your apparent problem with the Dump is that it patched over to the Republican party to run for Puppet-in-Chief. If the Dump had retained membership in the Democrat party, you probably would be OK with its behavior.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The UnPopulist
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture