The UnPopulist

The UnPopulist

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Glavin's avatar
John Glavin
8hEdited

Among Trump's MANY mistakes in this little war of his is his refusing to learn from Putin's mistakes in Ukraine. Including the effectiveness of low-tech drones over high tech and conventional weapons.

I guess dictators are loathe to be told the truth.

By the way - Great to see Steve Chapman here. I wish he'd publish his own Substack!

Reply
Share
William Alrich's avatar
William Alrich
10h

"The U.S.-Israeli attacks will only strengthen Iran’s incentive to acquire the ultimate deterrent. Likewise with the Trump administration’s agreement to provide Saudi Arabia with a civilian nuclear energy program and possibly facilitate a uranium enrichment facility. The deal creates a real risk of helping Riyadh, a longtime enemy of Iran, to build a nuclear arsenal."

Also, high ranking members of the Riyadh regime/royal family were shown to have supported Bin Laden prior to 9/11 without consequences, and now we want to give them nukes.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The UnPopulist · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture