BigDaddy52
5h

Letting Putin take Crimea was the precursor to what we have become. Leaving Ukraine to suffer is a disgrace to the entire democratic community. Taking, and threatening to take, sovereign nations puts us squarely in the camp of the world's predators, leaving us with no claim to being a beacon of freedom.

willfulknowledge
4h

"What makes this crisis different is that the aggressor is the United States ..." Are you kidding? Would care for a list of the number of times the US has been the aggressor?

