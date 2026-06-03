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James Gillen's avatar
James Gillen
9h

"Why don't the Iranians overthrow their thug regime if they hate it so much?" Why haven't we overthrown our kakistocracy when we know how horrible IT is?

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Sanford Sklansky's avatar
Sanford Sklansky
12h

feel bad for your country men. But nothing ever good comes out of the United States trying to take over other countries or affect elections.

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