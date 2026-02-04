The UnPopulist

The UnPopulist

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
7h

This is briliant analysis of how foreign policy gets tainted by domestic politics. The parallel you draw between Trump's rhetoric against Iranian protesters vs Minnesota ICE protesters is particularly striking. I remember watching those events unfold last month and thinking how bizarre it was that the same admin was cheering regime protesters abroad while cracking down at home.

Reply
Share
Peter Smith's avatar
Peter Smith
1h

The Iranian people are trapped by the same structural problem facing much of the world: there is no coherent, credible alternative to authoritarianism being offered in the mainstream. That’s why the Arab Spring failed, and it’s why the Iranian uprising is likely to fail as well.

Simply invoking “democracy” (a term people can't define today) and calling for elections is not a serious political program. It’s a slogan. Without politically literate and competent experts in this field, we either have chaos or return of authoritarian rule.

This isn’t just a Middle Eastern problem. It’s why what’s coming in the US over the next few years is likely to be unprecedented and genuinely frightening.

At root, we’re facing a massive crisis of expertise in politics. We no longer know how to govern complex societies due to a lack of familiarity with political philosophy.

We're running out of time to learn it. It’s much later than most people think.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The UnPopulist · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture