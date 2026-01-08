The UnPopulist

Warden Gulley
6h

Actually there is one upside. Paul Singer, a one million dollar contributor to Trump's inauguration is purchasing Citgo's US refineries for $5.9 Billion dollars. $5.7 Billion of that price is being paid to Citgo investors who held debt upon which the Venezuelan government defaulted. It appears that the book value and refining capacity is valued at $200 million dollars. Citgo's US refineries can process 800,000 barrels per day. The Crack Spread for gasoline in January 2026 is expected to be $14 / barrel. In March it will be $25 / barrel. That means that revenues will be $11 million dollars to $20 million dollars per day. Operating at full capacity, the investment will pay back the value of the tangible assets and refining capacity to Singer in 10 days. This is Russian scale malfeasance.

Judi Lakin
7h

Trump is a person with mental disorders. He is not a rational thinking person who exams all the situation first before executing an invasion and kidnapping and takeover of a country. Additionally, as we all know, he has surrounded himself with like minded people, who always support his impulses. Now that he has done this, the consequences will be seen and will probably be pretty disastrous. God help the next administration in cleaning up this mess, along with all the rest of the messes he has made.

