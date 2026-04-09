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K. Sparks's avatar
K. Sparks
6h

I've been saying exactly this. It is the duty of congress. There doesn't need to be dithering and political hand-wringing. It a constitutional duty to IMPEACH.

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Peter Smith's avatar
Peter Smith
11h

The lack of accountability for Trump after Jan-6, allowing him back on the ballot, etc, represents a historic failure of our political experts. One of the reasons for this is that it creates a precedent that makes it unclear how anyone can be impeached again. Without first addressing the crisis of expertise that has led to this in the field of politics, you're left advocating doing the same thing again expecting a different result. Another failed impeachment would only further weaken Congress and further discredit the impeachment mechanism.

However, this is secondary to the issue of the reason given here for impeachment. The poorly grounded ideas of "genocide," and "international laws," etc, are all part of the same problem that foisted Trump on us in the first place. We have an unprecedented erosion of serious thinking in politics. This is The Crisis that needs addressing before anything else.

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