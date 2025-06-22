The UnPopulist

Greg
7h

I agree that Congress should claw back lots of its constitutional authority that it has either squandered, wrongfully delegated, or let die on the vine—from war powers to Chevron. But I could see different people defining the word “unprovoked” quite differently.

Charles Blanchard
7h

A really good post. The problem is that courts found every excuse to avoid war powers issues after Vietnam and Congress has largely decided not to act. The result is that the executive branch--with a leaning forward OLC--has come up with a legal standard that can justify virtually all military action without congressional authorization. If bombing Serbia for two months, invading Panama and Grenada, or sending 20,000 troops to Haiti to force the President to leave is not "war" requiring congressional action--all actions supported by OLC--then nothing will qualify as war. The only remedy is to force Congress to act--which is the theme of the proposals you cite. https://notesfortheperplexed.substack.com/p/did-the-strikes-on-iran-violate-the?r=kjxd5

