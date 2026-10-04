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Part 3

George Washington's Farewell Address is a version of the Golden Rule of Politics.

George Washington's Farewell Address

https://avalon.law.yale.edu/18th_century/washing.asp

"Observe good faith and justice towards all nations; cultivate peace and harmony with all. Religion and morality enjoin this conduct; and can it be, that good policy does not equally enjoin it - It will be worthy of a free, enlightened, and at no distant period, a great nation, to give to mankind the magnanimous and too novel example of a people always guided by an exalted justice and benevolence. Who can doubt that, in the course of time and things, the fruits of such a plan would richly repay any temporary advantages which might be lost by a steady adherence to it ? Can it be that Providence has not connected the permanent felicity of a nation with its virtue ? The experiment, at least, is recommended by every sentiment which ennobles human nature. Alas! is it rendered impossible by its vices?"

INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND

Externalities: Prices Do Not Capture All Costs

https://www.imf.org/en/publications/fandd/issues/series/back-to-basics/externalities

The leading cause of death globally is negative externalities.

CONGRESS SHOULD NEGOTIATE TRADE AGREEMENTS WITH FOREIGN NATIONS THAT INCLUDE TARIFFS AND GRADUATED SALES TAXES TO HELP REDUCE THE NATIONAL DEBT, HELP REDUCE NEGATIVE EXTERNALITIES, HELP FUND SOCIAL SECURITY AND MEDICARE, HELP FUND FREE CHILD CARE, FREE ELDER CARE, FREE LIFETIME JOB TRAINING, FREE K-PUBLIC GRADUATE SCHOOL EDUCATION. PROVIDING THEM FOR FREE WILL HELP INCREASE TAX REVENUES FOR GOVERNMENTS WHILE REDUCING NEED FOR MEDICAID AND FOOD STAMPS. FREE CHILD CARE AND FREE ELDER CARE WILL MAKE IT EASIER FOR BOTH PARENTS TO WORK IF THEY WANT. I WANT SOME OF THE REVENUES FROM THE TARIFFS AND GRADUATED SALES TAXES TO GO TO LOCAL GOVERNMENTS AND STATE GOVERNMENTS.

The United States of America would have stayed a poor country if not for Tariffs and intellectual property theft from Europe.

Over $2 trillion of national debt is owed to Social Security.

Our national debt was under $1 trillion when Reagan became President and took us over 180 years to get. Democratic Party controlled US House of Representatives for over 20 years before Reagan became President and while Reagan and Bush 1 were President.

Over 20 trillion of national debt is because of out of control military and homeland security spending. No Air Marshals flying domestically on 9/11 and Congress refused to harden cockpits. FAA in 1990s said as airport security and airplane security improves the threat posed by surface to air missiles against planes will increase - think firebombing of Germany over highly populated areas of USA and Europe on same day. Ever discuss threat posed by White Christian terrorists to airplanes in USA and Europe?

Over 15 trillion of national debt is because of idiotic and insane deregulation of banks, investment companies.

China wants revenge against Europe and USA because of Opium Wars of 1800s. USA had been led by the dumbest political and business leaders of past 2,000 years who turned China into a military and economic superpower after murdered people at Tiananmen Square.

Golden Rule of Politics - when a nation causes major harm to a country that has not caused it any harm it should not be surprised when countries it has never harmed cause harm to it at a time of their choosing

USA has nationalized industries in peace time and War. Coal and steel may have been nationalized when Harry Truman was President. Eisenhower used CIA to overthrow Iran because of oil and Guatemala because of fruit.

USA has wasted trillions of dollars on useless weapon systems while not giving soldiers the rifles, body armor, armored vehicles, etc. they need. Have you often discussed this? Sgt. Giunta's Troubling Fight that was in Washington Post discusses topic.

How often have you discussed lousy VA Health Care?

2014 Restoring Trust in VA Health Care

New England Journal of Medicine

Kenneth Kizer

When a Nation does not care about Social Security and VA health care, it should not expect people to want to be soldiers.

When will people care about the lives of soldiers, Veterans, their families? Are they going to care about safe drinking water for them? How about quality schools for their children?

Ever discuss how Functional Illiteracy harms national security?

President Jimmy Carter supported competent deregulation of industries.

Reagan supported idiotic deregulation which led to Savings and Loans Crisis. Bill Clinton and others supported even more insane deregulation which led to 2008 financial crisis and suicides dealing with housing crisis. Bankers went to prison when Bush 1 was President but did not when Obama was President because of bribes Obama and Democrats took.

Want to make things better - allow billionaires to get Medicaid and food stamps. Allow people to get Medicaid and food stamps when they do not work. Do not have a work requirement for Medicaid and food stamps.

The last competent President of the United States of America was President Jimmy Carter. He realized how important energy security is to the USA as part of national security and he was attacked for it. If people had saved money on energy like he asked people to do, this would have saved us probably $10 trillion in energy costs, $10 trillion in health care costs caused by negative externalities, over $15 trillion in military costs not needed, and saved the lives of a lot of soldiers.

President Jimmy Carter believed in competent regulation of businesses. Reagan, Bill Clinton, Obama, etc. have not believed in competent regulation of businesses. I figure incompetent regulation of businesses has cost us over $15 trillion in national debt.

Congress should back our currency with gold, silver, other valuable commodities, and federal government owned lands. Gold coins and silver coins minted in the USA should be treated as currency and not taxed.

The best type of taxation and the most progressive type of taxation are sales taxes because people are held accountable in part for the harm their buying decisions cause themselves and others.

George Washington in his Farewell Address discusses the importance of taxes to pay off debts.

Not having sales taxes as high as we need has increased Social Security disability costs, Medicare costs, Medicaid costs, health insurance costs, prescription drug costs to be about $25 trillion dollars higher than they would have been if they had been if put in place when Reagan became President. Not having sales taxes as high as they need to be I figure has killed tens of millions of people since Reagan became President.

The sicker people are the less productive they are likely to be. The sicker people are the less taxes they are likely going to pay.

If you want to significantly grow the economy and pay down national debt faster, treat females as well as or better than males.

If you want to significantly grow economy and pay down national debt faster, treat black people, Hispanic people, people of Asian ancestry, etc. as well as or better than white males.

If we have far better Civilian Conservation Corps, Works Progress Administration, Marshall Plan for USA and World, our economy and other economies would grow faster.

The easiest way to pay off the national debt is to increase exports. The easiest way to grow the economy of our country is via foreign aid to other countries. The greatest economic multiplier is foreign aid. The greatest economic multiplier inside of USA is buses followed by education and prescription drug research.

I figure we could spend less than $400 billion dollars a year on military and national security and be lot safer. WE will be destroyed if we keep not caring about Golden Rule and Golden Rule of Politics. When a country harms countries that have never harmed it, it should not be surprised when other countries choose to destroy it.

Congress should fully fund Post Office and Patent Office. Post Office should haver Savings Accounts again. I would like Postal Savings Accounts to pay people interest.

The largest banks and investment companies should be broken up into 4 or more equal pieces each, a stronger version of Glass Steagall should be adopted, RICO should be used against bankers and banks.

The largest companies should be broken up into 8 or more equal pieces each - defense, high tech, farming, food, health care, energy, cable, prescription drugs, etc. Many of these companies became huge because of government created oligopolies and federal government research spending over many decades.

I read about the March in Rights of the Bayh Dole Act in 2002 in the Union Leader which allows the federal government to license patents of things based on federal government research spending to other companies when the prices are high. This may help to significant reduce the prices of prescription drugs, medical equipment, high tech, etc.

Congress should be in control of VA, VA hospitals, military hospitals?

Congress and not the President/executive branch is supposed to be regulating the economy. FDA, USDA, DEA, EPA, FCC, SEC, National Labor Relations Board, etc. should be under control of Congress.

It is not constitutional for President to choose members of Federal Reserve. Would it be constitutional for Congress to create a Declare War and Military Draft Board with 12 members picked by President, US Senate just have Advice and Consent dealing with Declaring War and Military Draft, US House of Representatives having no say on Declaring War and Military Draft? NO

Sincerely,

Ken Stremsky

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Ken
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part 2 - People need to know what the Constitution says and why it says what it does. Most people do not vote or vote for the worst person.

Having each State choose a US Senator that the state has the ability to fire will make it easier to reduce harm caused by a megalomaniac.

Giving State legislatures the ability to fire the President will make it easier for state legislatures to reduce harm caused by megalomaniac.

Giving the people the power to fire Representatives to US House of Representatives and US Senators increases the odds they will take on megalomaniacs.

Popular vote for President would increase the odds megalomaniacs will become President. Current electoral college system makes it easy for megalomaniac to become President by stealing one congressional district in a large population state.

If judges on US Supreme Court are worried that State legislatures may fire them, they are less likely to be corrupt.

I have been thinking about how to deal with megalomaniac Presidents for many decades.

Electors to Electoral College are supposed to keep tyrants from becoming President. They are not supposed to vote for the person the people want if the person is a tyrant. Electors to Electoral College have often failed to do their job.

Sincerely,

Ken Stremsky

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