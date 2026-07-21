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Saul Youssef's avatar
Saul Youssef
1d

Your introductory video is very beautiful. I didn't realize that Lyndon Johnson had that much eloquence and appeal. I'm looking forward to the meeting videos on youtube.

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Olafur Ragnar Olafsson's avatar
Olafur Ragnar Olafsson
1dEdited

As both the democracy of my own country might (further on -- second order consequence) be threatened by the intentional amplification of Americo-authoritarian ideology in Europe AND it's sovereignty is threatened by (incessantly) stated U.S. aims of territorial expansion in our immediate neighborhood--also by the dismantling of the international rules-based order and the associated whetting of other imperialist appetites (plural)-- ...

... I (for one) very much hope and pray for the revitalized health of your currently distressed democracy.

To quote the bard, Bon Jovi:

"We're living on a prayer"

Keep fighting the good fight!

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