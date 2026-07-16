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Mforti's avatar
Mforti
21h

How about adding a few items ...

"The press functions freely and fearlessly, without being hounded by presidential defamation suits or DOJ subpoenas" and also commits to tell the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth.

"Expertise and tenure determine who keeps their post—not fealty to the strongman in power", and not membership in a group which may or may not have been historically disadvantaged.

"The rule of law holds everyone accountable—even the most powerful person on the planet, imposing real consequences for corruption and abuse of office", and everyone agrees to uphold laws duly enacted by duly elected representatives, whether they agree with them or not, since the laws as enacted are a compromise, which all of us agree to make in a democracy, and this includes upholding immigration laws with which we may or may not agree.

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Ken's avatar
Ken
18h

Democracy in the USA is tyranny of the poorly educated mob that likes to be poorly educated because of the Democratic Party. Democrats expanded slavery, caused the Civil War, gave us Jim Crow and Techniques of Direct Disenfranchisement of the Civil War, and the Democrats supported the Terrorist Regime of Woodrow Wilson.

USA is a Federal Republic which is supposed to guarantee every state Republican Form of Government. Gerrymandering and poll taxes deny people Republican Form of Government.

The judges on the US Supreme Court of Corruption only care about the bribes they get.

Most members of Congress have refused to do the jobs the Constitution requires them to do for more than 100 years.

Are you able to name three of the Bill of Rights and three of the military powers of Congress? I doubt most members of the media are able to.

Sincerely,

Ken Stremsky

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