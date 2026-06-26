The UnPopulist

The UnPopulist

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robert Kantner's avatar
Robert Kantner
6h

For crying out loud, stop calling it “court packing.” Packing the court is what McConnell, the Federalist Society, and the Heritage Foundation have already done. Correcting that horrible injustice, increasing the size of the court to acknowledge the growth of the nation and the number of appellate circuits, and staggering term limits to ensure each POTUS a fair share of nominations, is not “packing.” It is the opposite.

Reply
Share
2 replies
David Muccigrosso's avatar
David Muccigrosso
5h

You’re missing the obviously superior fix.

Confirm the entire DC circuit to the SCOTUS bench.

Then empanel every case randomly from that large pool of justices.

It defuses the retaliation MUCH better than staggered terms, and does NOT require an amendment. The law can even strip SCOTUS of the jurisdiction to strike it down.

Reply
Share
18 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The UnPopulist · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture