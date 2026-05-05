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Alex Nowrasteh's avatar
Alex Nowrasteh
7h

The SCOTUS term limits would make the branch far less effective, which would be bad because it's the only one working fairly well. If every president could name two justices then they would name the justices during the election and they would campaign for the candidate. The justices selected through that process would be much worse than the ones we can currently expect. No way thoughtful jurists like Kagan or Gorsuch would be selected if there were term limits.

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John Dickerson's avatar
John Dickerson
4h

Your proposals are band‑aids on the real wounds of a failing political system. We are living with the predictable consequences of democracy’s long‑recognized flaw: the passions of the people have been allowed to dominate our politics. That unleashes faction, division, and corruption, and the result is a Congress that no longer functions as a deliberative body. The tragedy is that Congress still holds the constitutional power to cure much of what ails the country — but it no longer has the structure or discipline to use it.

The 17th Amendment must be replaced. Senators should be chosen by state legislatures sitting as a body of the whole, selecting one of their own duly elected members. Only then would the Senate regain its intended character as a stabilizing institution of the states rather than a second arena for national populism. Rebalancing the country as a republic requires steering it away from the messy, destructive outcomes that come from trying to appease a sophomoric mob. Until we restore a structure that restrains popular passions rather than amplifying them, the system will continue to fail.

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