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Kim's avatar
Kim
1h

I cannot appreciate this enough.

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Nicholas Weininger's avatar
Nicholas Weininger
23m

I would go further and prohibit public things from being named after current political office holders, period. Nancy Pelosi Drive and Dianne Feinstein Elementary School, among many others, set bad precedents (not picking on those particular pols, those are just the examples closest to where I live).

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