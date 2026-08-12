The UnPopulist

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Olafur Ragnar Olafsson's avatar
Olafur Ragnar Olafsson
14hEdited

Ye of little faith. As hard as it is without all'y'all, us other Enlightenment-faithful will duly carry the torch.

Just don't blow up the planet through action/inaction while you are off riding fences. You will be welcomed back on the team when the time comes (however regretfully long a time period that will be).

But we are not counting on you showing up for awhile.

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Ken's avatar
Ken
13h

Almost everything in the Constitution is in it to reduce tyranny, bribery, and corruption because there was a great deal of tyranny, bribery, and corruption between 1750 and the writing of the Constitution. The Democratic Party wrecked the Constitution when Woodrow Wilson was President. Democrats caused the Great Depression because they created the Federal Reserve and took away from State legislatures the power to tariff, the power to regulate commerce with foreign nations, the power to regulate banks and investment companies, the ability to choose judges on US Supreme Court, the power to coin money and regulate money, the power to Declare War, etc. President has power to tariff because of Democrats. Our Republic is being destroyed by Fascist Fake Progressives and Fascist Fake Republicans. Modern Fascism was created by Democratic Party and then spread to Nazi Germany.

I would like an Amendment to Constitution that increases the number of judges on US Supreme Court to 15. Each new President starting in 2029 would get to pick 2 judges on US Supreme Court until we hit 15.

I would like an Amendment to Constitution that limits judges on US Supreme Court to 18 years. The 18 years starts on the day the Amendment is ratified by the necessary number of States.

I would like us to have at least 3,000 Representatives to the US House of Representatives. Our founders wanted the numbers of Representatives in the US House of Representatives to increase over time.

Would like Amendment to Constitution that gives each State 3 US Senators - 2 chosen by the people and 1 by State legislature. State legislatures should be allowed to fire US Senators they choose whenever they want and pick replacements. State legislatures would again have a say on Declaring War, military draft, Judges on US Supreme Court, tariffs, federal taxes, immigration, etc. State legislatures would be better able to fire the President.

Would like Amendment to Constitution that fixes Electoral College. Winner of a state gets 2 electoral college votes and winner of Congressional districts gets 1. Current electoral college system and popular vote for President both provide huge benefits for violence at polling places, ballot stuffing, voter suppression. Popular vote for President would decease odds Presidents would care about states low in population like NH.

Would like Amendment to Constitution - the only pay that Judges on US Supreme Court, federal judges, State Supreme Court Judges, President of the United States of America, Vice President of the United States of America, Speaker of United States of America, members of Congress, Secretaries of Federal Department should get is their pay for the position. No more domestic emoluments. No more foreign emoluments worth over $100. Foreign emoluments will continue to need the permission of members of Congress before they may be taken. Gifts from non family members have to be under $100. They may receive military pensions and state government pensions. Pensions from companies should be held in trust until after leave office.

Would like Amendment to Constitution that says when a Treaty conflicts with Bill of Rights or other parts of Constitution that part of Treaty is not constitutional.

Would like Amendment to Constitution that gives US House of Representatives Advice and Consent on Treaties.

Would like Amendment to Constitution that gives State legislatures the power to nullify, federal laws, federal regulations, Treaties.

Would like Amendment to Constitution that gives the people the power to nullify, federal laws, federal regulations, Treaties.

Would like Amendment to Constitution that gives State legislatures power to pardon federal crimes.

Would like Amendment to Constitution that gives States legislatures power to pardon state crimes.

Would like Amendment to Constitution that gives US Senate power to pardon federal crimes and state crimes.

Would like Amendment to Constitution that gives US House of Representatives the power to pardon federal crimes and state crimes.

Would like Amendment to Constitution that gives people the power to pardon federal crimes and state crimes. Innocent people have received death penalty.

Would like Amendment to Constitution that gives State legislatures the power to fire President, Vice President, Speaker of US House of Representatives, Secretary of State of USA, Judges on US Supreme Court, Secretaries of Federal Departments, Director of FBI, Director of CIA.

Would like Amendment to Constitution that gives the people the power to fire President, Vice President, Speaker of US House of Representatives, Secretary of State of USA, Judges on US Supreme Court, Secretaries of Federal Departments, Director of FBI, Director of CIA.

Would like Amendment to Constitution that gives the people the power to fire their US Senators, their Representatives to US House of Representatives, Governors, Mayors, Aldermen, members of School Boards, members of State legislatures. When the people fire US Senator chosen by State legislature, State legislature chosen by State legislature, State legislature chooses the replacement. The people pick the replacements for US Senators and others they elected via elections.

Would like Amendment to Constitution that gives State legislatures the power to fire US Senators and Representatives to US House of Representatives the people pick. The people would pick the replacements via elections.

Sincerely,

Kenneth Scot Stremsky

187 Poplar Street

Manchester, NH 03104

603-647-5898

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