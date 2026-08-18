The UnPopulist

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Jim's avatar
Jim
3h

I'm always inspired by those who fight for their own lives and the freedom to live it. Freedom doesn't come for free, it need to be argued for and fought for. Complacency is a sure-fire way to serfdom.

But there's a pre-requisite: education. The fundamental cause of complacency and loss of freedom is the lack of understanding of what freedom is and the moral, political and philosophical ideas that it depends on.

It's easy to see the evil of a dictatorial state oppressing its citizens; it's much harder to see the philosophic and moral ideas that makes this possible. It's easy to see the evils of Nazi Germany and Fascism; it's harder to grasp the ideas that gave rise to this. And these are not superficial political discontent or tribal alliances, they are deep, philosophic ideas.

This is what needs to be understood. Learn about the moral ideas at the root of freedom and fight for those. Learn about the opposing moralities and fight against those.

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mitchel starc's avatar
mitchel starc
5h

The point about democracy requiring active defense really stood out to me. Liberal values can easily be taken for granted when they become part of everyday life, but public awareness and informed participation still matter. Resources such as https://connecticutcourtrecords.org can also help people engage more thoughtfully with the legal and civic systems around them. A strong democracy depends on people who understand what is at stake and are willing to defend those principles.

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