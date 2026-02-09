The UnPopulist

Neil Wollman's avatar
Neil Wollman
7h

Proposed campaign theme in addition to affordability. Get out the word if you like it. I have reasons and supporting research if desired.

Neither the Supreme Court nor the Republican Congress have been checks on Trump’s abuse of power. If you think he has been abusing his Presidential power and destroying democracy, only we the American people voting for a Democratic Congress can be a check on him. No matter your political affiliation, vote Democrat. They will get things done.

Edward M Funke's avatar
Edward M Funke
6h

What a bunch of liars. "The Lion King" didn't feature any apes? What about Robert Guillaume's portrayal of the mandill ape Rafiki--the main ape? Does that not count? That scene lasted more than half a second, yet I've never heard that scene be called "vile."

