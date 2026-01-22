The UnPopulist

Kristin White
Michael Anton of the Flight 93 Election essay, and that whole Claremont Institute vein of Leo Strauss thought, are a major example of this as well. Strauss famously argued that virtuous elite scholars and thinkers must, if they are to influence and direct society, signal allegiance to the common morality of the people while also signaling to the knowing elite that they have different values entirely. And then to direct society in that direction without society really even knowing they were being made ever more virtuous. In other words, a moral duty to dogwhistle, but make it sound enlightened. Be reactionary, but pretend you like the Civil Rights Act. Be a white supremacist, but include some Brahmin Caste Indians who agree but aren't seen as white. Make a whole VP acceptance speech about blood-and-soil nationalism and the rejection of the Lincolnian consensus about how the core of our shared citizenship is allegiance to the Declaration of Independence... but make it sound anodyne. *Ahem*

They all knew that Pat Buchanan thought had died outside of a small core, but believed that the keepers of the Buchananite flame were the ones who had seen beyond the veil and "knew" the "horror" that would come to America if it became permanently multicultural and redistributionist. The fact the rest of the educational and political elite they came of age with vehemently rejected their ideas proved to them even more that they were the true elect few. The Nietzschean desire to see themselves as ubermenschen can thus only be proved more the more outre their beliefs.

So their entire goal became to find a message and a vessel who could perform the task of Straussian dogwhistling (or even outright bigotry) without diluting the intellectual undercurrent (such that it is) of their ideas. Trump doesn't even make a pretense out of his views, but covers them in so much lying and grift and posturing, celebrity self-worship, etc... that even though the very core of his campaign was anti-immigrant sentiment from day one, he still managed to make it about himself and about whatever new issue he wanted to bring up.

Such that even people who would find the Claremont and Heritage Foundation world abhorrent if taken in full, somehow believed each part was bluster or misdirection or exaggeration, that institutions would hold, that surely Vance wasn't actually espousing David Duke values in the open and liberals were just paranoid. That Miller, ghoulish as he is, surely wasn't actually seeking to build concentration camps for the purpose of ethnic cleansing despite his own background.

That because the ideas being vice-signaled were SO far outside of the norm, people not only refused to believe they could possibly mean what they obviously did, they eagerly bought the right's disavowals. SURELY, your average swing voter thought, these people can't REALLY mean that, it MUST be the liberals and their paranoia. After all, they have been panicking about nascent fascism and rising racism for a decade, they are just crying Wolf!

But they hadn't been crying wolf, they were right all along, it's just that institutional inertia slowed the process of destroying these values and ideas at exactly the right speed to boil the frog that is the Civil Rights Era United States.

And that is really what it looks like. That was an era, 1965-2024, RIP.

L.D.Michaels
Miller is of the same mold as Roy Cohen, Trump's mentor, and is equally the personification of evil.

As for Trump, he has no grounding in the democratic principles and institutions that have made our democracy great. He only knows the rough and tumble world of dirty real estate dealings ,and of ripping off creditors and business adversaries. It's not surprising that William T. Kelly, Trump's professor at Penn's prestigious Wharton School of Business and Finance, which Trump's daddy got him into from Fordham University, said: of him: "Donald Trump was the dumbest goddamn student I ever had".

Trump grew up like as spoiled brat and never developed an intellect or vocabulary beyond the 4th grade. He himself has made a pact with the devil-the dark far right Heritage Society, which spoon feeds him the political positions they want him to take and helps him amass the contrbutions from the billionaires who stand to gain from the policies and advocacies that the Heritage Society feeds to him. In short, the Heritage Society provides the brains; Trump provides the mouth.

Trump's biggest problem is when he has to think for himself, such as his midnight spewings and spontaneous outbursts on his Truth Social Account throughout the night, only to wake up tevery moring to have to spend the day back peddling off his spontaneously visceral outbursts which his menagerie of misfits,sycophants and court jesters have to extricate him from during the day.

He's as close as the U.S. has even come to having a totally loose and unpredictable canon in the White House. While his outbursts and antics on "The Apprentice" gained him wide popularity as a big-mouth blowhard with the brain of an eight-year old, his handlers learned how to parlay this fool into a cult leader whose entertainment value and scripted extremist positions could catapult him into the White House.

Perhaps this period in American history will become known as the time when our country lost its mind and jumped the guardrails.

