American conservatism has been rocked by the rise of “Groyper” antisemitism within its ranks, roiling both official Republican Party organizations and some of the right’s most influential intellectual organs. A bigoted movement spawned by far-right meme culture, Groypers derive their name from a racist variant of the Pepe the Frog cartoon and espouse white supremacist and antisemitic tropes. While critics of Trump-era conservatism have been warning about the Groyperization of the right for a long time, the conservative movement itself has only recently started to grapple with it. Even now, the debate over this issue has largely overlooked the source of antisemitism’s rise in conservative circles: the political right’s increasing turn towards nationalism.

Nationalism doesn’t just historically correlate with bigotry—it consistently drives antisemitism and other racial and ethnic prejudices. Indeed, nationalism intensifies preexisting antisemitic impulses. To the degree that today’s conservatives decide to embrace—or even just make peace with—nationalism and dispense with the universalist liberal principles of the American Founding, they will find it difficult to impossible to stem the spread of antisemitism in their midst.

Neo-Right Antisemitism

In October, Politico published an explosive report disclosing a selection of vile antisemitic and pro-Nazi messages from leaked group chats written by leaders of Young Republican chapters and various state GOP politicians and staffers. Later that month, Heritage Foundation President Kevin Roberts mired his organization in the controversy when he publicly defended prominent far-right podcaster Tucker Carlson—a longtime promoter of antisemitic ideas and conspiracy theories—after Carlson conducted a fawning interview promoting Nick Fuentes, an even more notorious antisemitic influencer who openly defends the Nazis. Heritage has long been one of the most influential conservative think tanks.

The Heritage incident provoked a wave of condemnations from prominent conservative intellectuals and politicians, including Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, as well as several high-profile resignations from Heritage, including Princeton political theorist Robert George and George Mason University legal scholar Adam Mossoff.

I myself was a Heritage college student intern back in 1994. It was a very different institution then. I would not work with them today, a conclusion I reached years ago based on their descent into illiberal nativism and nationalism. In 2022, I turned down an invitation to contribute to the new edition of the Heritage Guide to the Constitution. In retrospect, I should have been more open about my reasons for refusing at that time, and have tried to rectify my mistake more recently.

But the response on the right to rising Groyper antisemitism inside the movement has been disheartening. As

in

, Vice President JD Vance has defended Carlson, and President Trump has a history of associations with right-wing antisemites (including Carlson and Fuentes) and has appointed several to key positions in his administration. Moreover, as Young also notes, the rot at Heritage long predates this recent incident. Throughout the Trump era, the institution has increasingly cultivated relationships with right-wing bigots of various sorts and shifted its ideology to be more aligned with theirs.

The UnPopulist

The presence of antisemites such as Carlson or Fuentes in our public discourse is neither novel nor remarkable. The problem for the conservative movement—and, really, for America—is that they and others like them have a large and growing audience on the right. This is also why institutions like Heritage feel the need to accommodate them. Heritage and others fear that to repudiate them is to cast away an increasingly substantial part of their own base.

The Nationalist Roots of Right-Wing Antisemitism

The recent resurgence of right-wing antisemitism is rooted in the conservative movement’s turn towards nationalism. It is no accident that it emerged at the same time as the political right—led by Trump—has increasingly defined American identity not in terms of universal liberal values but in terms of ethnic and racial identity. Many in the movement privilege native-born white Christians over other groups—and often even privilege “heritage Americans,” defined as those (primarily whites) who can trace their ancestry in the U.S. over many generations all the way back to the Civil War or earlier.

Nationalist political movements—defined here as those that hold that the main purpose of government is to advance the interests of the nation’s dominant ethnic group—have a long history of antisemitism and other bigotry. As Cato Institute scholar

and I explain in our 2024 article, “

,” the Nazis are just the best-known of many examples. Antisemitism was also a significant element of almost every other modern nationalist movement to have emerged in a nation with a significant Jewish minority. Russian nationalist movements, such as the

, promoted antisemitic discrimination and perpetrated the massacres that gave the world the word “pogrom.” French nationalism promoted antisemitism that culminated in the

. Polish nationalist governments discriminated against Jews in many ways, as did fascist regimes in

and Spain. And so on.

The connection between nationalism and antisemitism is partly rooted in the specific histories of particular countries. But it also has a broader systematic basis. A movement that exalts the interests of the ethnic and cultural majority and believes that these interests are the true foundation of the nation is inherently prone to viewing ethnic and religious minorities with suspicion and hostility. That may be especially true of minority groups with a large diaspora in many countries, a history that is perversely used against them as a reason to doubt their allegiance to the nations they live in.

These prejudices are exacerbated by Jews’ disproportionate success in the commercial and intellectual worlds. Nationalists tend to believe such disproportionately successful minorities are encroaching on the rightful domain of the majority group. Such suspicion is heightened by the zero-sum worldview shared by most nationalists, under which one ethnic or racial group can only gain at the expense of others. Thus, if Jews are disproportionately successful, it must be at the expense of the ethnic majority.

Resentments are heightened by nationalists’ historic predilection for conspiracy theories. If the ethnic majority has been denied its supposedly rightful position of dominance, nationalists readily assume that the cause must be some nefarious plot. Thus the long history of bogus antisemitic conspiracy theories peddled by nationalists, such as the Protocols of the Elders of Zion—a forgery produced by the czarist Russian government, and later promoted by Nazis and other nationalists around Europe and beyond. Carlson, Fuentes, and others like them promote similar conspiracy theories today.

These tendencies are evident in the MAGA movement, and account for the growing acceptance of antisemitism among its adherents. Committed MAGA supporters view immigration and trade as a zero-sum game, and fear that immigrants will “replace” America’s white Christian majority. Carlson, Fuentes, and other prominent MAGA antisemites are also particularly fervent exponents of these more general nationalist precepts. As

, the rise of antisemitism in the movement has been accompanied by growing hostility towards Indian Americans, another minority group notable for disproportionate success in commerce and the intellectual world.

Conservative political commentator Richard Hanania, a recovered white nationalist himself, emphasizes that openly antisemitic Groypers have much in common with more mainstream members of the MAGA movement, differing more in degree than kind. Both, he notes, agree “that policy and culture should be understood through the lens of zero-sum competition between Americans and foreigners, whites and nonwhites, Christians and non-Christians,” and that “[t]here is a hierarchy of Americanness in which people are ranked according to race, adherence to Christianity, and how long their ancestors have been in the country.” Both also have a strong tendency towards conspiracy-mongering. Once these premises are accepted, it is difficult to avoid applying them to Jews in the same way as other minorities and immigrant groups.

Yoram Hazony, an Israeli Jew who has become a leading intellectual defender of nationalism, recently stated that he has “been pretty amazed by the depth of the slander of Jews as a people that there’s been online the last year and a half,” in right-wing nationalist circles. He admitted he “didn’t think it would happen on the right. I was mistaken.” But if Hazony made this mistake, it was because he was unaware of—or chose to define away—the deep, longstanding connection between nationalism and antisemitism.

America’s Founding: An Antidote to Nationalist Antisemitism

Ultimately, right-wing antisemitism is a predictable outgrowth of nationalism. A movement that exalts ethnic particularism and sees the world in zero-sum terms is highly likely to turn antisemitic over time. Conservatives who seek to curb the growth of antisemitism on the right must reject nationalism and recommit to the principles of the American Founding.

In his resignation statement from the Heritage board, Robert George urged Heritage to be guided by the principles of the Declaration of Independence, especially the idea “that each and every member of the human family, irrespective of race, ethnicity, religion, or anything else; … is ‘created equal’ and ‘endowed by our Creator with certain unalienable rights.’” George is right. Unlike nationalist movements focused on ethnic particularism, the American Founding was based on universal liberal principles. That is why the Declaration of Independence argues that Americans deserve independence not because they are a racially or ethnically distinct group (a majority of white Americans had the same ethnic roots as the British they rebelled against), but in order to promote the universal liberal rights of “life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.”

In his General Orders to the Continental Army, issued on the occasion of the end of the Revolutionary War in 1783, George Washington stated that one of the reasons the United States was founded was to create “an Asylum for the poor and oppressed of all nations and religions.” Other leading Founding Fathers—including James Madison and Thomas Jefferson—expressed similar sentiments.

Washington sounded a similar theme in his famous 1790 letter to the congregation of the Rhode Island Touro Synagogue, in which he avowed that the United States has “an enlarged and liberal policy,” under which “All possess alike liberty of conscience and immunities of citizenship,” and that the U.S. government “gives to bigotry no sanction, to persecution no assistance.” America, he emphasized, went beyond “mere toleration” of Jews to granting them full equality. It could do so because American identity was based on universal liberal principles, not ethnic or religious particularism.

The United States has never been completely free of bigotry, including antisemitism, or fully lived up to its ideals. But it has never given up on these ideals either, as much of the right effectively wants it to do now. America has been relatively more free of such prejudices than many other nations, precisely because of its universalist roots. We have also been at our most successful when we reject zero-sum thinking, and instead recognize that the success of Jews, Indians, and other minorities and immigrant groups is beneficial to the majority, rather than harmful to it. Historically, immigrants—including those from these groups—have disproportionately contributed to American innovation and economic growth. Indeed, immigration restrictions cause greater harm to the liberty and prosperity of native-born Americans than virtually any other government policy.

A conservative movement that recommits to the universal principles of the Founding need not abandon all its differences with the left, or with libertarians like me. Conservative universalists like Robert George differ with me on many economic and social policy issues, such as abortion and the War on Drugs. But we can unite in rejecting racial and ethnic bigotry.

We must recognize that the far left has its own variants of antisemitism, rooted in factors such as hostility towards Jews for their real and imagined role in the capitalist system. But left-wing antisemitism is no excuse for the right-wing nationalist variety (and vice versa). Both right and left should work to constrain rather than mainstream bigoted elements within their respective movements.

Conservatives, liberals, and libertarians will continue to differ on many issues. But all would do well to reject ethnonationalism and embrace the universal principles of the American Founding. They are what made America great in the first place —and following them is the best way to make it greater still.

