Michael
1h

I generally agree with what you wrote, Mark. Carlson has always been a whore for ratings and not-so-secretly antisemtic. More and more the quite parts are being said out loud by bigots and haters of all types. I will take issue with one minor point: You described Catholic integralism as if it is something more than a few dreamers and commentators online. I am Catholic and know many other Catholics, none of whom believe that the state should be subordinate to the church.

Harley "Griff" Lofton
44m

We really need to rethink our use of terms like Anti-Semitism which has become almost indecipherable as has racism.

The word "anti-Semitism" was coined in 1879 by German journalist Wilhelm Marr to provide a "scientific-sounding" term for anti-Jewish sentiment, replacing the older term Judenhass ("Jew-hatred"). Marr used it to lend a pseudo-scientific, racial basis to his anti-Jewish ideology.

For European Jew-haters Jews were a problem to be "solved" and in order to get Jews out of Europe they were early proponents of what would evolve into Zionism.

Although religious Jewry was an easy target for Jew haters the real animosity toward Jews was deeper than religion. It was seen as a blood (genetic) disorder infiltrating and poisoning the world. At first to be contained in walled off ghettoes, then removed from Christian Europe and then finally eliminated altogether.

Imperial Christianity laid the initial groundwork of organized Jew-hatred and centered on religion. In the 16th and 17th centuries cultural ambivalence made Jew-hatred variable between tolerance and suspicious coexistence. By the 18th and 19th centuries many Jews were beginning to assimilate casting aside their Jewish identity and yet their Jewishness could still be used against them (othering) when society decided. The Jew-hatred was more genteel but just as deep.

I really think we need to call things what they are and stop with euphemisms like anti-Semitism and call it what it is Jew-hatred.

Fuentes is a Jew-hater and Carlson may be a Jew-hater but it has nothing really to do with religion or Christianity. Americans in the 1920s were no more or less Jew-haters than they were in Germany, or Poland, or Russia, or England. Residual Jew-hatred sloshes around American culture as part of our national patrimony most of the time it goes unexpressed but these days permission has been granted to say out loud what people only thought.

Globalism (what we used to call cosmopolitanism) is the great Jew-hating rally cry of today as evidenced by the preoccupation of saving Western (white male) civilization and Christian Europe. The irony of American Christians actually believing there is a Christian Europe to save is lost on them.

