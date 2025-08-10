The UnPopulist

The UnPopulist

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
CarlW's avatar
CarlW
19m

Is there really a "mountain of historical evidence" the founders did not want America to be an officially Christian nation? Yes there is. Start with "God" not being mentioned in the Constitution. In the Declaration of Independence "Nature's God" is not the Christian God. Nature's God is the Deist God. The first five Presidents were likely Deists. I write "likely" because Deism was something not admitted in polite company - it was often used interchangeably with atheism.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The UnPopulist
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture