The UnPopulist

The UnPopulist

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steven Ehrman's avatar
Steven Ehrman
4h

Arresting and imprisioning US citizens? Shooting citizens with impunity?

All arrests of citizens were for interference with a law enforcement operation or refusing to ID themselves during a LE operation. Both established law.

Killing with impunity? Good assaulted a LE officer with a deadly weapon.

Anyways, it was interesting to see your anti- justice system rant.

Reply
Share
denny's avatar
denny
4h

Dondolf Twitler...

ICE-iiiiisssssss, is the Fourth Reich.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The UnPopulist · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture