The UnPopulist

The UnPopulist

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jim Heffernan's avatar
Jim Heffernan
5h

Yes, anonymity is a driving force in ruining our civic environment. Civilized police forces have prominent numbers on their uniforms. Social media is so ugly because people hide behind a handle.

Jim Heffernan

Reply
Share
Sara Melzer's avatar
Sara Melzer
1h

This is an important article. Thank you. If I remember correctly, Toqueville in Democracy in America, wrote more or less the same thing. Not to mention the fact that it is just plain common sense!!!!

Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The UnPopulist · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture