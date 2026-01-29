The UnPopulist

Gerald Lewis
All the "will theys?" are a

superfluous attachment to each of the well-reasoned and thorough options of a fascist regime hell bent on survival. They will indeed operate vociferously in all defensive scenarios mentioned, and in all possibilities beyond imagination, especially the imaginations of those of gentile and sophisticated liberal moral boundaries. People have been liberally informed of the atrocious mechanics of many fascists in history. This current bunch, I think, will exceed all others in grusome, savage rebuttal.

Zoltan
For this, like for so many other things that have unfolded at an accelerated pace in year one of this administration, there is a complete playbook and successful small-scale proof of concept for everyone to see, and almost sixteen years in the making: Viktor Orbán's Hungary.

