Donald Trump has sometimes been compared to the Joker—and that is accurate in two respects: He deliberately sows chaos by using his powers in draconian and arbitrary ways, and he intimates what he’s going to do through jokes.

Our first video in today’s roundup shows Trump casually joking about dispensing with midterm elections. He has teased some version of this for a long time, and his defenders dismiss it as humor. But it’s hard to laugh along when it comes from the same figure who spearheaded a years-long effort to delegitimize the U.S. electoral system.

In our second video, we document how the Trump administration is using federal food assistance to sow chaos in blue states, enforcing certain standards against perceived political enemies in those states while exempting allies.

This is Trump’s mechanism of democratic erosion: sowing confusion and doubt about our hard-won norms—such as term limitations on presidential power and the impartial administration of laws.

Trump’s Unfunny Joke About the 2026 Midterms

Jan. 23, 2026

Just as Trump’s false claims about the 2020 election began as rhetorical provocations before hardening into a full-blown effort to overturn the results, Trump’s recent joke about canceling the midterms is not about actually canceling them, since he can’t legally cancel elections. But he continues to corrode public trust in the democratic process, one laugh line at a time.

Watch the video below or on YouTube, TikTok, or Instagram.

Rich People Convicted of Welfare Fraud Get Clemency, Poor People in Blue States Get Cuts

Jan. 23, 2026

Citing concerns about misuse of funds, the Trump administration has moved to freeze federal food and childcare assistance in some Democratic states. As we point out in this video, there’s little to no evidence that blue states are uniquely guilty of fraud, and the administration has been conspicuously quiet about comparable cases in red states, such as Mississippi’s $100 million welfare fraud scandal. As if that’s not bad enough, even as Trump upends the lives of low-income families in blue states through his arbitrary edicts, he issues clemency for wealthy individuals convicted of massive healthcare fraud.

Watch the video below or on YouTube, TikTok, or Instagram.

