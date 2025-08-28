The UnPopulist

User's avatar
Josh of Arc's avatar
Josh of Arc
11h

Reading this, it doesn’t sound like you have any insight at all into why Democrats are more unpopular than they’ve been in 35 years. It can be a bitter pill accepting that most people don’t like us. But blaming it entirely on GOP lies and bigotry is a road to nowhere. And your assessment of the Harris campaign is pretty weak. No, she didn’t explicitly run on trans maximalism or open boarders. But she did very little to distance herself from the reputation she and other Democrats spent years building up as ultra-progressive culture warriors. She ran a timid, scared, minimalist campaign that attempted to avoid hard choices at every turn. The leadership of the Democratic Party simply doesn’t want to accept that the vast majority of Americans (and in many cases, even the majority of their own voters) don’t agree with the values the party projects on issues of race, gender, crime, and immigration. If you act like the views of the majority of Americans make them moral degenerates, then you’re just going to continue hemorrhaging voters until you achieve political irrelevance. And that’s exactly what Democrats are doing. They know what they have to do. They just don’t want to do it. Aside from the most progressive 10-20%, most Americans are not on board with the various identity movements that have sprung up post Obergefell. And Democrats need to reject them if they ever want to hold national power again. To progressives, that may seem like returning to Jim Crowe. To everyone else it’s a no-brainer.

Cranmer, Charles's avatar
Cranmer, Charles
10h

This is a great article and I agree with almost all of Mr. Balko's points. In particular, I am profoundly grateful to Shikha Dalmia and everyone else at ISMA for organizing the conference. Her achievement over the past few years has been remarkable.

However, Mr. Balko, progressives, and other Democrats are delusional if they believe that their evangelical Woke Gospel did not play a central role in Kamela Harris' defeat.

Here is a selection from my Substack post entitled "Why Kamela Lost in Nine Simple Charts."

https://charles72f.substack.com/p/why-kamela-lost-in-nine-simple-charts

"I’d like to finish with a point that is perhaps controversial and unoriginal but needs to be hammered home; it should now be crystal clear that Democrats are steadily alienating male voters – mostly white ones, but increasingly many who are nonwhite. This is dismissed as “misogyny” by many Democrats and there is certainly plenty of that. But when one gender and one race is singled out as the source of all that is evil and nothing that is good in a nation that they themselves were instrumental in building (to say the least), members of that group can become disheartened. No one wants to be a member of a party that considers him the enemy. I must say that I share this feeling (I have never oppressed anyone). For me, no amount of frustration with Democrats would ever make me vote for human beings as despicable as Donald Trump and his brownshirts. But clearly, tens of millions of men -- white, black and brown – overcame whatever distaste for Trump they might have had and did just that."

Events at the conference provided no reassurance that Democrats are about to moderate their dogma.

