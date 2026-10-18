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Harley "Griff" Lofton's avatar
Harley "Griff" Lofton
7hEdited

I love these book reviews.

From what is presented here I am not sure either of the authors "get it" and I am sure they both "get some of it." But as noted Davies seems to have the best, and I think most accurate, read on what's going on.

The objection that Davies "...does not take seriously enough the populist threat to the very existence of democracy and the rule of law." may simply be because it is part of the process that may be slowed but not stopped. I agree with you "He also takes too little account of the fact that the prescriptions of the populist right—such as protectionism, cronyism, nativism, and anti-intellectualism—are ruinous and oppressive." But again perhaps an unavoidable consequence of the process. Politics may in fact stabilize--- though we may not fully like that stability.

I have had some intense interactions with the MAGA minds that seem to be embracing this shift and I sometimes wonder if they just aren't "early adapters" of the changed environment.

George Orwell talked about the future where a boot is stomping on a human face forever. What these far right populists have in common (and sometimes share with their opponents) is that they all believe that what Orwell said is the truth. They just want to make sure THEY are wearing the boots and doing the stomping and not the people they have been taught to loath and fear. Therefore disenfranchising, disempowering and marginalizing their "enemies" is an existential necessity which inevitably must discard liberal democracy. They are here to stay.

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2 replies by Shikha Dalmia and others
Bethany Baldwin's avatar
Bethany Baldwin
8h

Lots of interesting ideas here. I certainly agree that the fundamental argument in politics has ceased to be Keynesianism vs. Thatcherism and is decidedly now more along the lines of national identity and belonging. In that frame, though, I still think that there is a lane for a muscular liberalism to compete. The blood-and-soil nationalists want us to define our identity as something mean, tribal, and small. A vision of liberalism that argues from first principles—rule of law, individual rights, separation of powers, separation of church and state, free expression, free enterprise, and fair play—offers something much more life-affirming and inspiring. We just need to gather up the courage to make the arguments in the face of this reactionary tide. To give people faith that, in the face of rising global instability, technology and social change, and climate crisis, liberalism is still up to the task and they don’t need to hire fascists to protect them.

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