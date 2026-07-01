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Kristoffer O’Shaugnessy's avatar
Kristoffer O’Shaugnessy
25mEdited

Liberalism is not going to survive in its current form nor with mass immigration and hollowing out of domestic infrastructures via neoliberal austerity economics. These mouthpieces for Davos and Wall Street are like rats on a sinking ship.

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Raymond R. Roberts's avatar
Raymond R. Roberts
1h

Great article! Thanks!

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