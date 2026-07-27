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Jose
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Missing from this discussion is the fact that Trump v Barbara was actually a 5-4 decision on constitutional grounds, and that there's no way this case should've even been granted review. There was no lower court split, and if birthright citizenship is not "settled law" I don't know what should be.

Yeah, the IEEPA ruling is nice and all, but if my choice is between the legitimacy of my childrens' citizenship and a little more money in my pocket, it's not really hard to see which I'm going to choose.

I chose to put scary quotes around "settled law" because that's the high school debate team trick ultraconservative justice candidates have been using to get through Senate confirmation while holding positions that are way out of step with the mainstream. Complicit senators, like say, Susan Collins have been pretending to fall for the trick in order to feign consternation during their re-election campaigns.

The fact is, the court has already been packed: Packed by Mitch McConnell abusing the undemocratic powers of the majority leader of the second most undemocratic organ of the government to push the most undemocratic organ well to the right of most of the electorate's preferences.

The entirely natural and predictable outcome is that the Court is losing legitimacy at an alarming rate. Andy Craig proposes a reasonably moderate way to remedy this erosion.

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