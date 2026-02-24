The UnPopulist

The UnPopulist

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ann P's avatar
Ann P
2hEdited

If I’m not mistaken, the 150 days runs out in July, not June. In the meantime, the administration is going to be filing the paperwork to get the other tariffs that are available under the Trade Act of 1974 that require more actual procedures to be enacted. They have said that they’re already working on that paperwork, expecting to have one or more of those alternatives you mentioned in place by the time the 150 days runs out.

Reply
Share
DC Shepard's avatar
DC Shepard
2h

I’m glad my optimistic take prevailed in the end (https://historyflightsproductions.substack.com/p/historyflights-6-americas-blue-powerwashing) but I only had a basic understanding of these alternative statutes before your excellent article, even while recording my next video essay called America’s Dangerous President Worship. I’ll be sure to cite you in the script right on my Substack!

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The UnPopulist · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture