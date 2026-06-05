The UnPopulist

The UnPopulist

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Homo Viator's avatar
Homo Viator
6h

We often speak as if consciousness lives inside individual minds. Yet much of what makes us human seems to emerge between people. A face is not just something we see. It is a reminder that we do not become ourselves alone.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The UnPopulist · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture