“An all-time high, 58%, of voters say the Dem Party is too liberal,” he wrote in the post.

“Back in 1999, 26 percent of Democrats self-identified as conservative. Just five percent said that they were very liberal. It was a smidgen,” he added.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/cnn-analyst-voters-who-view-democrats-as-too-liberal-hits-all-time-high/ar-AA1WiFWQ

If wonder if the postliberal critique of liberalism could be partially, even substantially, explained by psychological projection.

Ideologues and extremists seem to view rest of the world as having opinions as strong as their own. Deneen and Vermeule are either being deliberately deceptive, lying about the extent and form of negative motivation on the part of those of us who believe in liberalism, or they are grossly mistaken. I can’t say whether they deliberately lying, but if they are not, then what could explain their hostile and negative beliefs about the moral character and motivations of people who believe in liberalism? Projection would explain it. We have to consider that these people are projecting their own judgmental disdain on to the rest of us.

And speaking of assertions without evidence, there is a glaring hole in the postliberal assertion that liberalism is inherently flawed, and will always trend towards coercion and repression. This belief could be correct, but what system are they offering as an alternative that hasn’t already demonstrated itself as being worse? One of the primary motivations for liberalism is a desire to avoid the coercion and conflict that emerged virtually every time that a state was governed in the name of a traditional religion.

The attack on Liberal Democracy provides a lot of information about the mental frame of the attackers. Ultimately, their message is the same as that of all demagogues, populists, political extremists, and cult leaders: trust us. Just let us impose our system on you, and it will be better for you in ways that you are not capable of understanding, and not qualified to criticize.

