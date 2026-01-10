The UnPopulist

The UnPopulist

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tarnell Brown's avatar
Tarnell Brown
7h

A funhouse mirror of this piece is Thiel’s whole project: denounce a one‑world techno‑Leviathan while spending decades wiring exactly that Leviathan together, then launder it as providence and “katechon.” The religious language here isn’t just cringe, it’s a political technology—turning anyone who wants to democratically constrain his surveillance stack into a “legionnaire of the Antichrist,” and anyone who lets him rip into a defender of civilization.

The essay gets the key asymmetry right: climate regulators and AI‑safety people actually *reduce* concentrated, unaccountable power, whereas Palantir, Anduril & co. concentrate it and lock it in. When your theology conveniently says “the only way to save the world is to give my friends and me maximal unchecked control over code, capital, and the security state,” you’re not doing eschatology; you’re doing branding.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Leigh Horne's avatar
Leigh Horne
7h

Very well put, but consider this a summary: Thiel is full of inflated self-regard and like Donald Trump, who is less intellectually gifted but every inch as narcissistic, sees anyone and anything that gets in the way of his self-enrichment 'the enemy.' Does it really matter that he cloaks this business in theological conspiracy theories as opposed to political ones. I mean, good grief.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The UnPopulist · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture