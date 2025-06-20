The UnPopulist illustration

Dear Readers:

Liberalism is facing a vehement attack. And the forces lining up against it aren’t just loud but ambitious, offering far-reaching proposals for shifting society in a postliberal—or, more accurately, illiberal—direction.

There is, of course, no one road to illiberalism. Every version of postliberalism has its particular preoccupations, each of them cloaking its dangerous ambitions in a language of its own. Yet they all share a core conviction, namely, that liberal democracy has outlived its usefulness and needs to go.

In this video roundup, we present clips on three influential postliberal strains, each vying to replace liberalism with divine will, dominant-group nationalism, or tech ubermenschianism.

Landry Ayres

Senior Producer

The Tech-Monarchist Enemies of Liberalism

June 20, 2025

Reactionary tech elites like Curtis Yarvin and Peter Thiel envision a future in which liberal democracy is replaced by “startup governance”—efficient, unaccountable, and run by founders with monarchic powers. Their vision blends Silicon Valley hubris with old-world hierarchies (imagine a CEO-ruler for life, running a charter city built on autonomously generated code).

This is anti-liberal and anti-democratic futurism in which: elections are inefficient, democracy is obsolete, and AI might be our god. In the following video, I expound on what makes this reactionary tech monarchist strand of postliberalism so dangerous.

NatCons' Divisive Notion of Unity

June 19, 2025

National Conservatism—led by figures like Israeli philosopher Yoram Hazony—offers a model that leans heavily in the direction opposite the tech monarchists. That is, towards tradition—not away from it. Hazony and allies argue that the nation-state is not just a useful institution, but one divinely ordained to support a single ethnic, religious, and linguistic identity.

For NatCons, the only real political community is one bound by shared blood, faith, or other similarly arbitrary feature. And ensuring that level of cohesion, as my video on this strand of postliberalism points out, means giving the state the power to trample on basic rights.

These Catholic Intellectuals Want the State to Define What's Good For You

June 17, 2025

This brand of postliberalism seeks a return to religious rule—not metaphorically but literally. Catholic integralists like Patrick Deneen and Adrian Vermeule, who in many ways go further than National Conservatives, want to reintegrate church and state and reconfigure institutions so that they conform to their distinctly Catholic interpretation of “the highest good.”

As far as they are concerned, liberal individualism is not merely wrong—it’s offensive to God and the divinely-created order. In the end, they want their moral vision to be enforced by state power.

Watch my video covering this strand of postliberalism below or on YouTube, TikTok, or Instagram.

