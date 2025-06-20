The UnPopulist

The UnPopulist

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mike's avatar
Mike
7h

"Liberalism is facing a vehement attack. And the forces lining up against it aren’t just loud but ambitious, offering far-reaching proposals for shifting society in a postliberal—or, more accurately, illiberal—direction."

I hate to burst your bubble, but this began in the campuses 40 years ago. The left paid lip service to "liberalism" while undermining it for decades with cancel culture, speech code, and postmodernism. Adrian Vermeule's proposed isn't original to Vermeule, it goes back to Gramsci's "Long March". Gramsci's tactics were largely successful as the past 100 years have seen a complete and total capture of nearly all elite institutions. Sauce for the goose is sauce for the gander and its way overdue.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
John Wright's avatar
John Wright
8h

You read Vermeule much differently than I do. Check out my unabashed postliberal common good political theory. New post just dropped. I would love to dialogue with you and your audience.

https://open.substack.com/pub/johnwwright77/p/postliberal-common-good-politics?r=68ujg&utm_medium=ios

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The UnPopulist
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture