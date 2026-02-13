The UnPopulist

The UnPopulist

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joseph Bianchi 🤺's avatar
Joseph Bianchi 🤺
5h

I simply don't see a scenario where the President allows a Democratic majority to coalesce.

Regardless of how self-defeating or shameless the attempt will be, the Executive will use all lies, influence, and coercion if necessary to claim "his true-elected officials" are the only House members sworn in - even if that requires Johnson to illegally proceed as Speaker despite precedent. The fallout then entirely falls upon the courage of the States and the actual officials to act, practically, according to the reality of functional treason. At that point the damage is done regardless: the country has duplicate and dueling bodies.

Reply
Share
Lark's avatar
Lark
5h

Thanks

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The UnPopulist · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture